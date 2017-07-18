National Geographic Visitor Center IMAX to offer limited run of ‘Dunkirk’

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The National Geographic Visitor Center in Tusayan will be showing a limited run of Christopher Nolan’s WWII epic “Dunkirk” from July 20-Aug. 31.

In the spring of 1940, French and British troops attempted to repel the German advance across France and into Britain by reinforcing the defenses at the France/Belgium border and protecting the port city of Dunkirk on the English Channel.

By the time Allied forces arrived, the German army had already moved though most of Belgium and the Netherlands and were advancing quickly to Dunkirk.

In a still-debated decision, German field marshals ordered the army to halt outside of Dunkirk in order to consolidate forces, with the plan calling for taking the city en masse three days later.

Allied forces in Britain and France organized a retreat and evacuation plan. In total, the Allies scrambled together 861 vessels, some as small as fishing boats, to evacuate more than 330,000 British, French, Belgian, Polish and Dutch troops from the shores of Dunkirk beneath an all-out German attack at the front lines. The docks were too badly damaged to use — as many as 68,000 soldiers lined the moles protecting the harbor awaiting evacuation.

Around 60,000 French troops stayed behind the cover the evacuation. Although Winston Churchill ordered ships to return to rescue the French rearguard, only around 26,000 troops were able to be evacuated, leaving the remainder to surrender to the German forces which had overtaken the city.

Nolan filmed the movie using 70 mm film, allowing extra crispness and detail for viewing on a 60-by-80-foot IMAX screen.

The film is rated PG-13. Tickets are $14.50 for adults and $13.50 for seniors, military and groups of 15 or more. Showtimes are as follows:

July 20: 7 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. July 21-23: 4:40 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. July 24-Aug. 17: 7 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. Aug. 18-31: 7 p.m.

More information can be found at explorethecanyon.com/dunkirk.