Around the Canyon: Week of July 26

3-on-3 basketball tournament July 28

The Rec Center will host a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at the basketball courts in Tusayan from 3-6 p.m. The tournament is free and open to everyone. Bring a team and shoot some hoops.

Community town hall meeting July 28

The Community Wellness Committee will host a town hall meeting from 5-7 p.m. July 28 at Tusayan Town Hall. This interactive meeting will give all local residents the opportunity to share their thoughts and ideas with Grand Canyon and Tusayan leadership.

Friday Night Flix: “The Lost City of Z” July 28

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “The Lost City of Z” (Rated PG-13) starring Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson and Sienna Miller. The film is a true-life drama centering on British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett, who disappeared while searching for a mysterious city in the Amazon in the 1920s. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Movie Under the Stars: “Sing” July 28

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club will show a free family movie beginning at dark in Tusayan Park. This month’s feature is “Sing” (Rated PG) starring Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane. In a city of humanoid animals, a hustling theater impresario’s attempt to save his theater with a singing competition becomes grander than he anticipates even as its finalists’ find that their lives will never be the same.

Open Mic Night July 29

The Rec Center will host open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Bring your friends and your original songs, poems and more.

Prescott Watson Lake & Trader Joe’s shopping trip July 30

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a day trip to Watson Lake with a shopping stop at Trader Joe’s July 30. Cost is $20 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Open Gym July 30

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close on the field.

Out of Africa Wildlife Park trip July 31

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor an all-day trip to Camp Verde’s Out of Africa Wildlife Park July 31. Cost is $60 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

HeartSaver CPR class Aug. 6

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a free HeartSaver CPR class on site at 10 a.m. Please RSVP to pyrobooter@aol.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training Aug. 18-20

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a CERT course for community members Aug. 18-20 in Valle. The course will take place from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 18 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19-20.

CERT is designed to training individuals to act in the event of a major disaster where 911 response may be delayed.

More information about the CERT training can be found by contacting Jon Paxton

Southern California and Disneyland trip Oct. 2-6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a five-day trip to southern California, including Disneyland, Oct. 2-6.

The cost is $350 for the first 2 people in a group and $150 for each additional person up to four, and includes transportation and lodging. Ages three and up are welcome.

A $50 deposit is required to reserve your room. The price does not include admission to Disneyland, but discounted tickets are available to group members. Payment is due in full by Aug. 31 Sign up in the Rec Center.

Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) group forming at Grand Canyon in August

Grand Canyon will be forming a MOPS support group in August. The group aims to connect moms all over the world to a community of women, in their own cities, who meet together to laugh, cry and embrace the journey of being a mom. More information about MOPS can be found by contacting Mike Scott at (207) 229-1228.

Join the Grand Canyon Climb to Conquer Cancer Team

The Grand Canyon community will be participating the annual Climb to Conquer cancer event Aug. 19 at the Arizona Snowbowl. Those interested in participating can sign up online at www.acsevents.org. More information about the event can be found by contacting Pat Martinez at (928) 310-0085.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Zumba with Haley

Zumba with Haley is a free dance class. Zumba meets at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Zumba is a Latin inspired dance fitness program. Participants should bring exercise clothes and water.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets every Wednesday from 12:10-1:10 p.m. at Thuderbird Lodge. Anyone interested in joining or learning about the club is welcome to attend. Information can be found by contacting Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon Lions Club District D21

The Lions club meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Plaza Resort, located behind the IMAX® Theater on Highway 64. Anyone in the community is invited to attend.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.