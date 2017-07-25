Community Wellness Committee to host town hall meeting July 28

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Do you have questions or concerns about what’s going on in the Grand Canyon, Tusayan and Valle communities? Have a few awesome ideas for community activities?

The Community Wellness Committee is hosting a town hall meeting from 5-7 p.m. July 28 at the Tusayan Town Hall, 845 Mustang Dr. Representatives from the National Park Service and Tusayan’s town leadership will be available to answer questions and provide information about various initiatives around the community.

The committee meets twice monthly to discuss ongoing issues that affect community members. Groups including the town of Tusayan, National Park Service, Grand Canyon Rotary, Xanterra Parks and Resorts, Delaware North and Grand Canyon Community Church discuss ways to work more closely together to solve problems and host community-building events.

Meetings are the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan (first Wednesday) and the Xanterra purchasing conference room (third Wednesday) across from Albright Training Center.

Those with concerns or questions can also contact Laura Chastain, Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce manager, at laura.chastain@grandcanyoncvb.org or Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes at vanessa_ceja-cervantes@nps.gov to have their questions addressed at the next meeting.