Letter to the editor: Park maintenance, such as Trans Canyon Pipeline, must be high priority

To the editor:

This month Grand Canyon National Park seeks public input for an overdue plan to replace an important water pipeline that pipes water across the canyon to the South Rim to meet the needs of thousands of residents and millions of visitors (NPS seeking public comment..., July 11).

This aging structure, which breaks regularly, must be replaced before a catastrophic accident forces the South Rim to close. Project details, upcoming public meetings, and instructions for how to comment online are at goo.gl/deC3JJ.

The pipeline is one of thousands of overdue repair projects in our national parks. Trails, roads, visitor centers, and more are falling into disrepair because of insufficient funding from Congress.

Please support the new pipeline at Grand Canyon. More importantly, urge your members of Congress to cosponsor the recently introduced bipartisan House and Senate National Park Service Legacy Act, which dedicates needed funding to the park service maintenance backlog.

Kevin Dahl

Arizona Senior Program Manager

National Parks Conservation Association