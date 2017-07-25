Tusayan seeking input on community trail system

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The Town of Tusayan is seeking public input on the development of a community trail system master plan. The town will host two public stakeholders meetings from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Science and Resource Management conference room, 17 Center Road, Grand Canyon National Park, and 6-8 p.m. Aug. 3 at Tusayan Town Hall, 845 Mustang Dr., Tusayan, Arizona.

The trails will be part of a multi-use, non-motorized system, providing residents and visitors with places to commute and recreate safely, according to Tusayan Town Manager Eric Duthie. The trails will connect to Grand Canyon National Park.

The meetings will focus on exhibits and a presentation by trails project manager Sirena Dufault of TrailsInspire. Meeting attendees will be able to provide comments and written feedback about the project, which will be considered in the design and layout of the final trail system.

Community input questionnaires are available online at http://bit.ly/TusayanTrails until Aug. 1. Comments can also be sent by email to tusayantrails@gmail.com or by mail to Town of Tusayan, PO Box 709 Tusayan, Arizona, 86023.