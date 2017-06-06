Around the Canyon: Week of June 7

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting June 7

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet June 7 at 2:30 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Table tennis tournament June 8

Everyone is invited to participate in a table tennis tournament June 8 at 8 p.m. in the Rec Center.

Friday Night Flix: “The Great Wall” June 9

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “The Great Wall” (Rated PG-13) starring Matt Damon, Tian Jing and Willem Dafoe. European mercenaries searching for black powder become embroiled in the defense of the Great Wall of China against a horde of monstrous creatures. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Community Yard Sale June 10

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host the second Saturday yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon.

Sedona trip June 10

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Sedona June 10. Cost is $20 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Family Matinee: “Rock Dog” June 10

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free family movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at noon April 29. This week’s matinee is “Rock Dog” (Rated PG) starring Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard and J.K. Simmons. When a radio falls from the sky into the hands of a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, he leaves home to fulfill his dream of becoming a musician, setting into motion a series of completely unexpected events. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served.

Open Gym/Volleyball June 4

The Rec Center will have open gym and volleyball from 5 p.m. to close.

Vacation Bible School June 12-16

Grand Canyon Community Church will host Vacation Bible School June 12-16 at the Rec Center for children aged 4-11. All children are welcome to attend. Registration forms are available at the Rec Center. More information can be forund by calling (480) 227-9066.

Page & Antelope Canyon Trip June 13

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Antelope Canyon and Page June 13. Cost is $45 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Kaibab Learning Center summer camp continues through July 27

Kaibab Learning Center is hosting weekly summer camps now though July 27. Each camp has a weekly theme and involves educational activities and field trips. Cost is $20 per day and scholarships are available. More information can be found by contacting KLC at (928) 638-6333.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Zumba with Haley

Zumba with Haley is a free dance class. Zumba meets at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Zumba is a Latin inspired dance fitness program. Participants should bring exercise clothes and water.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.