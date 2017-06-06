Sheriff’s office investigates murder-suicide near Wahweap

PAGE, Ariz. — After responding to a report of two dead individuals near the Wahweap Swim Beach parking lot, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.

According to a multi-agency media release, the National Park Service (NPS) dispatcher at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received the report around 6 a.m. June 2. Along with Kane County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and NPS rangers, CCSO deputies located the bodies of Matthew Franklin, 37, and Raelle Begay, 25, both of Page, Arizona.

Arizona police said Begay was found in a vehicle on the premises while Franklin was found a short distance away on the beach. Both suffered apparent gunshot wounds, and a gun was recovered from the scene.

The release said police believe Franklin and Begay were involved in a romantic relationship.

CCSO Lieutenant Bret Axlund said it appears Franklin shot Begay before taking his own life. The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide and there are no outstanding suspects or concerns for public safety at this time.

The incident is being investigated by NPS, CCSO, KCSO, the Coconino County Medical Examiner, and the Utah State Medical Examiner.