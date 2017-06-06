Utah man, 36, drowns at Havasupai Reservation's Beaver Falls

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a drowning on the Havasupai Reservation May 29 after campers reported that a friend trying to enter an underwater cave was missing.

Officials have identified the victim as Mark Magleby, 36, of Orem, Utah.

Around 3 p.m., a man reported Magleby and a group of friends had attempted to enter a cave behind the falls, which required diving to a depth of several feet before reaching the entrance. Another member of the group had also tried to enter the cave, but returned to the surface when he was unable to do so. After about 30 minutes, the Magleby had not returned and the incident was reported to tribal officials.

Air West transported a deputy to the falls to coordinate a rescue and recovery mission with Havasupai tribal officials. Around 7 p.m., Magleby’s body resurfaced and was recovered. The body was transported from Havasupai by DPS helicopter to the rim, where it was transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No foul play is suspected at this time; however, the incident is still under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.