Around the Canyon: Week of June 14

Tusayan food bank distribution June 14

The Tusayan Food Bank will be distributing food supplies from noon-3 p.m. at the Stilo Development Group office next to Sophie’s Mexican Kitchen. Valid photo ID is required to receive a food box.

Flagstaff shopping trip June 15

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff June 15. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Friday Night Flix: “Fist Fight” June 16

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Fist Fight” (Rated R) starring Ice Cube, Charlie Day and Tracy Morgan. When one school teacher unwittingly causes another teacher’s dismissal, he is challenged to an after-school fight. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Jerome & Cottonwood Trip June 17

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Jerome and Cottonwood June 17. Cost is $20 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Kaibab Learning Center craft bazaar June 17

Kaibab Learning Center will host a craft bazaar from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Tusayan June 17. Cost is $75 per table for those interested in selling items. More information can be fund at (928) 638-6333.

Karaoke June 17

The Rec Center will host karaoke beginning at 8 p.m. Bring your friends and sing along.

Open soccer June 17

The Rec Center will have open soccer at 4 p.m. on the school soccer field.

Open Gym/Volleyball June 18

The Rec Center will have open gym and volleyball from 5 p.m. to close.

Ultimate Frisbee June 18

The Rec Center will host ultimate frisbee beginning at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to play.

Health benefits enrollment assistance June 19

North Country HealthCare will offer free aaplication and enrollment assistance at the Grand Canyon Clinic for various government programs, including ACCCHS, KidsCare, Health Insurance Marketplace and SNAP. Call (928) 638-2551 for an appointment.

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting June 21

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet June 21 at 2:30 p.m. at Xanterra purchasing conference room, located across from Alright Training Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Ice Cream Social June 22

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host an ice cream social at 6 p.m. June 22. Everyone is invited to attend.

Umpires needed for community softball league

The Grand Canyon community softball league is seeking umpires with a knowledge of the game. Pay is $10 per game. Email Ryan Schaan at rschaan@xanterra.com for more information.

Kaibab Learning Center summer camp continues through July 27

Kaibab Learning Center is hosting weekly summer camps now though July 27. Each camp has a weekly theme and involves educational activities and field trips. Cost is $20 per day and scholarships are available. More information can be found by contacting KLC at (928) 638-6333.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Zumba with Haley

Zumba with Haley is a free dance class. Zumba meets at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Zumba is a Latin inspired dance fitness program. Participants should bring exercise clothes and water.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.