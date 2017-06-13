Grand Canyon News welcomes account executive Malarie McDonald

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams-Grand Canyon News welcomes Malarie McDonald as its new account executive.

McDonald will cover advertising for Grand Canyon News, Grand Canyon Tour Guide, Flagstaff Rewards and Discovery Map Grand Canyon.

From Laughlin, Nevada, McDonald graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in Strategic Communications emphasizing in public relations and advertising.

This is McDonald’s first job in sales after graduating from NAU in May.

She will cover the Grand Canyon, Valle and Flagstaff areas.

McDonald said she chose her field of study with the hope of pursuing a career in public relations for sports.

“I went to NAU because it was close to home,” she said. “I wanted to go into sports public relations, sports media and that was a way to get into that without being in front of a camera.”

McDonald said she wants to get into public relations and learn more about graphic design. For now, she said she is interested in learning all she can about sales and marketing in a small town economy.



“This is a great job to start with right after graduation,” she said.

Having grown up in a small community, McDonald said she is looking forward to meeting people from the Grand Canyon. She enjoys visiting the Canyon and spending time there with family and friends.

“I go to the Canyon once every few months or when people come to visit I’ll take them there or I’ll just go to watch the sunset at the Canyon,” she said.

She said she is looking forward to learning as much as she can and to the experience her new position offers.

“I’m looking forward to everything and learning the print side of the production,” she said.

Grand Canyon News is a weekly news publication serving the Grand Canyon, Tusayan and Valle areas. The Grand Canyon Tour Guide is a bi-annual 44 page magazine advertising lodging, dining and sightseeing at the Grand Canyon. Flagstaff Rewards is a monthly direct mail advertising booklet for Flagstaff and the surrounding areas and the Discovery Map Grand Canyon is a comprehensive map of the Williams, Grand Canyon and Tusayan.

When she is not working McDonald enjoys spending time in the outdoors, swimming and traveling.



McDonald can be reached at (928) 635-4426 ext. 3612 or mmcdonald@williamsnews.com.