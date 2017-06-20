Grand Canyon High students attend Girls State at University of Arizona

PHOENIX — Nearly 300 high school girls from across Arizona converged on the University of Arizona campus for the 70th session of The American Legion Auxiliary program Arizona Girls State June 4-10.



Grand Canyon participants included Monica Dimas-Gonzalez, Savannah Perkins, Jessica Richardson and Melisha Jeter-Nanacasia.

American Legion Auxiliary Arizona Girls State is a weeklong program designed to educate young women in the functions of their government and kindle the desire to actively participate in and responsibly fulfill their role as citizens. The program is open to girls completing their junior year of high school that meet the necessary qualifications.

Arizona Girls State is comprised of 12 cities and four counties. The girls are divided into two pseudo-political parties called federalists and nationalists. Precinct committeemen watch over all elections and assist political parties. Each city elected a mayor and counsel, wrote their own ordinances and resolutions and passed a budget and a strategy for planning and zoning.



Cities were assigned to a county and the educational process continued with campaigning and election to county and state positions. During the week, participants conducted regular city and party meetings, wrote and debated bills and received instruction from actual elected state or county officials. Midweek, they elected the prominent positions of governor and Secretary of State. The girls elected to these two positions will return to the 71st session and preside over that Arizona Girls State.



At the program’s culmination was the election of two delegates as senators to attend Girls Nation, to held the following month in Washington, DC. Girls Nation is an all-expense-paid week with other Girls Staters from across the nation who will debate federal issues they present as bills, visit the Pentagon and the White House and other memorials in the nation’s capital.

