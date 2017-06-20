Highway 180 remains closed because of fire activity, smoke

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Highway 180 north of Flagstaff, Arizona, remains closed between mile markers 236 and 248, and will remain closed until further notice.

The Boundary Fire, which began June 1 after a lighting strike on Kendrick Mountain about 17 miles northwest of Flagstaff, has burned just over 8,000 acres. It is currently about 18 percent contained, with around 400 personnel working the fire.

High winds and dry conditions caused the fire to jump its initial northern containment line June 9, prompting officials to close Highway 180 because of potential smoke impact on visibility and fire activity in the area.

Fire managers are also working on the Freidlein Fire, a human-caused wildfire burning just a few miles north of Flagstaff near Forest Road 522. Resources on scene include a hand crew, one engine, water tender and miscellaneous personnel. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Alternate routes to Grand Canyon National Park are available. Take I-40 west to Highway 64 north toward Grand Canyon or Highway 86 north to Cameron.

More information, details, and specific objectives for the Boundary Fire can be found at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5209/. Quick updates will also be provided via Twitter at @KaibabNF and @CoconinoNF.