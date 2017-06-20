Submerged! Vacation Bible School takes over Grand Canyon Rec Center

Photo Gallery
Submerged! Vacation Bible School
Grand Canyon Community Church hosted its annual Vacation Bible School program “Submerged!” June 12-16 at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Clockwise from top left: volunteers created undersea themed decorations for the craft room; students perform a dance number; a young participant displays his daily craft project; students sung along to songs performed by Submerged volunteers and a plastic whale is one of the many decorations displayed in the Submerged theme room.
