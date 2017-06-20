Tusayan to host 39th annual Fourth of July Parade

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce will host its 39th annual Parade and Celebration July 4 in Tusayan, just outside the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

For a second year in a row, Michael Grimm, America’s Got Talent season five winner, will partner with local band Exit 64 to provide live music for the event.

This year’s parade theme is Honoring our Heroes. The parade will start at 2:30 p.m. on Highway 64. Kids will have the opportunity to join the parade by decorating their bikes and riding along — all participants should meet at the beginning of the parade route to decorate their bikes and line up.

Local businesses will also be a part of the festivities by entering floats. Best Western Grand Canyon Squire Inn has been voted Best in Show for the last three years.

“We are looking forward to this year’s event, said Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce general manager Laura Chastain. “We’re excited to be honoring our local heroes in a fun family environment.”

Following the parade, the Celebration will continue with food (burgers, hotdogs, fried chicken, turkey legs, corn, cole slaw, potato salad, pasta salad and ice cream), live music, kid zone, silent auction and raffle. Grand Canyon PTA will also offer a cotton candy and snow cone booth. The Kid Zone will feature games designed by local businesses.

The Chamber of Commerce will host two gift card raffles sponsored by Red Feather Lodge and Grand Canyon Plaza Hotel for an IPad Mini and a PlayStation 4 Pro. Raffle tickets are $10 each. Local businesses have provided several items for the silent auction, including Diamondbacks tickets, Yeti bag, a Pink Jeep Tour and more.

More information can be found by contacting the Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce at (928) 638-2901.