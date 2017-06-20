Tusayan Town Council moves forward with housing, sports complex plans

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The Tusayan Town Council moved forward with plans for a housing development at Ten X Ranch and a sports complex at its monthly meeting June 14.

Matt Cawley of Tucson-based WestLand Resources, an engineering and environmental consulting firm, presented two potential site plans for the future housing development at Ten X Ranch. The first site plan offers nine duplexes and 40 single family lots. The second option offers 18 duplex units with 34 single family lots. The site will also have its own solar power generator and water system housed somewhere in the off-grid development.

Council member Al Montoya and Vice Mayor Becky Wirth noted a need for more single family lots to accommodate larger families of up to seven individuals. The council chose option two, but asked Cawley to find a way to fit around 10 more single family units into the plan, if possible. Cawley will present updated site plans at next month’s meeting.

Council members also discussed progress on the sports complex to be built off Long Jim Loop Road. Town manager Eric Duthie said the sports complex work group had met with both the town and school district attorneys. Representatives from Hellas Construction, the firm that designed and will be responsible for building the complex, addressed workgroup questions, including community access and flooding concerns.

According to Duthie, the town attorney and the school district attorney will need to finalize an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA), which will ensure Tusayan residents will have free access to the sports complex facilities, which will be located on school property. Construction on the project can begin as soon as the IGA is finalized and signed by both the town and the school district.

Town Clerk Melissa Drake said the town had received the petition to place the building height referendum on the ballot. The petition is being certified by the Coconino County recorder’s office, which will select a random sample of signatures and verify their validity. Once this process is complete, Duthie said the earliest the referendum can be placed on a special election ballot is November 2017.

The council also discussed the need for more landscaping and weed control. Wirth suggested a community cleanup day prior to the town’s Fourth of July celebration.

Team Fishel has nearly completed installation of fiber conduit throughout the town. The Highway 64 section is complete, and workers are now finishing up the Long Jim Loop segment. Once installation is complete, fiber can be installed once a provider is identified by the town. Duthie said Grand Canyon School has begun the process of applying for reduced-cost fiber installation through the government’s E-Rate program, which provides high-speed internet service to schools and libraries in rural communities.

Duthie also presented the preliminary town budget, which will be made available for public comment before being discussed and approved at the July meeting.