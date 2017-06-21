Rangers respond to report of gunshots at Hopi Point

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – On June 20 at approximately 12:45 p.m., Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call reporting a possible shooting at Hopi Point. Park Rangers responded to the scene and secured Hopi Point.

Rangers found an unidentified male with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.



Hopi Point is located on West Rim Drive, also known as Hermit's Rest Road, on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

There were no other injuries associated with this incident which is being investigated by the National Park Service.