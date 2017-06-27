Around the Canyon: week of June 28

Grand Canyon Star Party through June 24

Grand Canyon is hosting its annual Star Party through June 24 on the North and South Rims. On the South Rim, 50-60 telescopes are set up every night behind Grand Canyon Visitor Center beginning at 8 p.m.

There will be three constellation tours every night meeting at the telescope lot: 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., and 10 p.m. There is also a limited-capacity theater presentation by a special guest speaker every night in the Grand Canyon Visitor Center theater at 8 p.m.

Doors open at 7:40 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting June 21

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet June 21 at 2:30 p.m. at Xanterra purchasing conference room, located across from Alright Training Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Pool tournament June 21

Everyone is invited to participate in a pool tournament June 21 at 8 p.m. in the Rec Center. Please sign up ahead of tournament time.

Ice Cream Social June 22

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host an ice cream social at 6 p.m. June 22. Everyone is invited to attend.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch drive-thru June 23-24

A pop-up Cinnamon toast Crunch drive-thu will offer free snacks from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 23 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 24 across from We Cook Pizza and Pasta. According or organizers, visitors can “perform a crazy, fun challenge in exchange for a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.”

Friday Night Flix: “A Cure for Wellness”

June 23

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “A Cure for Wellness” (Rated R) starring Dane DeHaan, Jason Isaacs and Mia Goth. An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center” at a remote location in the Swiss Alps, but soon suspects that the spa’s treatments are not what they seem. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Prescott Bluegrass Festival trip June 24

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to the 36th Annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival June 24. Cost is $20 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Open Gym/Volleyball June 26

The Rec Center will have open gym and volleyball from 5 p.m. to close.

Open soccer June 26

The Rec Center will have open soccer at 4 p.m. on the school soccer field.

Flagstaff shopping trip June 26

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Feb. 9. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Phoenix overnight trip June 29-30

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host an overnight trip to Phoenix. Cost per person is TBD and includes lodging and transportation. Advance sign-up in the rec center is required. More information can be found by calling (928) 638-3389.

Umpires needed for community softball league

The Grand Canyon community softball league is seeking umpires with a knowledge of the game. Pay is $10 per game. Email Ryan Schaan at rschaan@xanterra.com for more information.

Kaibab Learning Center summer camp continues through July 27

Kaibab Learning Center is hosting weekly summer camps now though July 27. Each camp has a weekly theme and involves educational activities and field trips. Cost is $20 per day and scholarships are available. More information can be found by contacting KLC at (928) 638-6333.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Zumba with Haley

Zumba with Haley is a free dance class. Zumba meets at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Zumba is a Latin inspired dance fitness program. Participants should bring exercise clothes and water.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets every Wednesday from 12:10-1:10 p.m. at Thuderbird Lodge. Anyone interested in joining or learning about the club is welcome to attend. INformation can be found by contacting Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon Lions Club District D21

The Lions club meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Plaza Resort, located behind the IMAX® Theater on Highway 64. Anyone in the community is invited to attend.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.