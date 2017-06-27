Grand Canyon one of top 13 safest travel destinations for families with children

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — SafeWise, a home security system provider that publishes information on home and community safety, recently announced Grand Canyon as one of the top 13 vacation destinations for families with children.

The article lists Grand Canyon National Park number eight out of 13 domestic vacation spots, noting the area’s low crime rate, as well as highlighting the Rim Trail, which sees no car traffic, except for shuttle buses, between Bright Angel Trailhead and Hermits Rest.

The park also offers many educational opportunities for young learners, including the Yavapai Geology Museum, Hopi House and Verkamps’ Visitor Center, all of which have the added bonus of providing cool shade during the heat of the day when hiking is not advisable.

National Park Service rangers encourage visitors to hike smart by avoiding hiking during the heat of the between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Rangers recommend carrying at least a gallon of water per person, as well as salty snacks to help provide energy for longer hikes. Rangers also recommend hikers wear light, loose-fitting clothing, including a hat, and wear plenty of sunscreen on all exposed areas. More information about hiking safety tips can be found at www.nps.gov.

Other destinations in addition to Grand Canyon National Park include Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming; San Diego, California; Anaheim, California; Hawaii; Washington, D.C.; San Fransisco, California; Orlando, Florida and Zion National Park, Utah. The full list provided by SafeWise can be found at www.safewise.com.