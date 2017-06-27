In Memoriam: Helen Detwiler

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: June 27, 2017 10:04 a.m.

    • Helen Detwiler

    Born: February 6, 1928 in Smith Center, Kansas

    Died: June 1, 2017 in Farmington, New Mexio

    Helen was the daughter of Sherman and Lou Mathis. She taught first grade at Grand Canyon School from 1984-1993.

