In Memoriam: Helen Detwiler

Helen Detwiler
Born: February 6, 1928 in Smith Center, Kansas
Died: June 1, 2017 in Farmington, New Mexio
Helen was the daughter of Sherman and Lou Mathis. She taught first grade at Grand Canyon School from 1984-1993.
