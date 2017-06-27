Rain Fire under control near Tusayan, has little impact on Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Kaibab National Forest and Grand Canyon National Park fire resources are responding to a wildfire located southwest of Grand Canyon Airport on the Tusayan Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest.

The Rain Fire is about 150 acres in size and is being suppressed by aerial and ground firefighting resources. Resources responding include an air attack platform, one air tanker, two single engine air tankers, one helicopter, three engines, one dozer and three 20-person hand crews.

Incident commander Quentin Johnson said the wildfire, which is burning in pinyon-juniper woodlands, is about 40 percent contained after retardant drops June 22, as well as the construction of hand and dozer line late into the night.

Smoke from the Rain Fire has diminished significantly, but it may still be visible from Grand Canyon Airport, Grand Canyon National Park, Highway 64, and the Town of Tusayan. Firefighters are now working on enhancing established containment lines to prevent the wildfire from spreading to the east.

No structures are threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Grand Canyon National Park remains open.