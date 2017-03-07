Around the Canyon: Week of March 8

Flagstaff shopping trip March 9

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff March 9. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

PTA Movie Night: “Trolls” March 9

The Grand Canyon School PTA is hosting movie night at 6:30 p.m. March 9 in the Grand Canyon Community Building. The movie is free and everyone is invited to attend.

Table tennis tournament March 9

Everyone is invited to participate in a table tennis tournament March 9 at 8 p.m. in the Rec Center.

Financial empowerment workshop March 10

Coconino County Community Services will host a financial empowerment workshop from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 10 at Albright Training Center. Topics covered will include money management tools, credit scores and reports, credit cards and goal-setting. To reserve a space, call (928) 638-2901.

Friday night flix: “Allied” March 10

On Friday, March 10 the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s featured movie is “Allied” (Rated R) starring Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard and Jared Harris. In 1942, a Canadian intelligence officer in North Africa encounters a female French Resistance fighter on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. When they reunite in London, their relationship is tested by the pressures of war. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

“Operation Grand Canyon” at the Orpheum Theater March 10

The Orpheum Theater will present the film “Operation Grand Canyon” from 8-11 p.m. March 10. Tickets are $8.50. The film is a BCC documentary that chronicles a 21-day expedition through the Grand Canyon in an attempt to recreate the human experience of the first descent in 1869 by John Wesley Powell.

Community Yard Sale March 11

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host the second Saturday yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon.

Family Matinee: “Nine Lives” March 11

On March 11, the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free family movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at noon. This week’s matinee is “Nine Lives” (Rated PG) starring Kevin Spacey, Jennifer Garner and Robbie Amell, in which a stuffy business man is trapped inside the body of the damily cat. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Open Gym March 5

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close.

Registration open for Little League baseball and softball

Williams Little League is now accepting registrations. Mayers division registration closes March 10. T-ball and Minors registraiton closes March 18. Juniors registration closes March 25. Registration is $50 per player before Feb. 28, $60 after that date. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration in online at williamslittleleague.com. More info from williamslittleleague@gmail.com.

Flag Retirement Ceremony March 18

The Tusayan Fire Department will host a flag retirement ceremony at 9 a.m. March 18 in the parking lot. Local Eagle Scout Noah Yarnell will explain the Flag Code and formally retire any worn and tattered American flags. Flags may be dropped off at the Xanterra Human Resources front desk through March 17. A highway cleanup in Tusayan will immediately follow the ceremony.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.