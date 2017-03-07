Financial empowerment workshop aims to improve money management

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Coconino County Community Services will offer a financial empowerment workshop from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 10 at the Horace M. Albright Training Center.

The workshop is free and open to the public, although reservations are required by calling (928) 638-2901.

The workshop is a joint effort between Coconino County and the Grand Canyon Community Wellness Committee, which meets twice monthly to explore options for increasing community engagement and offering helpful services for residents who can’t or don’t want to travel to Williams or Flagstaff.

“As part of the Community Wellness Committee, we are trying to address the needs of those in our community,” said Laura Chastain, Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce manager. “Financial stresses can have significant impacts on people and relationships. We’ve partnered Coconino County Services to help give people the tools to address these stresses. Residents had previously expressed interest in financial literacy and resume-building workshops for both adults and students.

Topics that will be covered at the free workshop include money management tools such as a saving/spending plan, cash flow charts and spending diaries; credit reports and tips on how to view and improve your credit score; using credit cards to your advantage; and setting financial goals.

More information is available by calling (928) 638-2901.