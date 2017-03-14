2016 Grand Canyon Bowling League winners: The Iron Turds

Iron Turds team members Calvin Liu, Yvonne Trujillo, Clarinda Vail and John Vail.

Submitted photo

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: March 14, 2017 11:15 a.m.

    • Team Awards

    High Scratch Series: 1842 — Iron Turds

    High Scratch Game: 595 — The Spoilers

    High Handicap Series: 2265 — The Newbies

    High Handicap Game: 779 — Choc. Salty B.

    Men’s Awards

    High Scratch Series: Jake Banks (583)

    High Scratch Game: John Vail (232)

    High Handicap Series: Craig Talatzko (624)

    High Handicap Game: Andrew Aldaz (230)

    Most improved averages — Men

    John Vail: 134 to 159.55

    Robert Castellanos: 95 to 119.26

    Mike Hoblin: 146 to 163.07

    League Highest Averages — Men

    Mike Hoblin: 163.07

    Women’s Awards

    High Scratch Series: Clarinda Vail (501)

    High Scratch Game: Juli Ostler (184)

    High Handicap Series: Dominique Keaton (605)

    High Handicap Game: Jane Gibson (219)

    Most improved averages — Women

    Clarinda Vail: 131 to 145.32

    Michelle Castellanos: 81 to 94.36

    Kathy Tally: 108 to 117.67

    League Highest Averages — Women

    Clarinda Vail: 146.32

