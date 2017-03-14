2016 Grand Canyon Bowling League winners: The Iron Turds

Team Awards
High Scratch Series: 1842 — Iron Turds
High Scratch Game: 595 — The Spoilers
High Handicap Series: 2265 — The Newbies
High Handicap Game: 779 — Choc. Salty B.
Men’s Awards
High Scratch Series: Jake Banks (583)
High Scratch Game: John Vail (232)
High Handicap Series: Craig Talatzko (624)
High Handicap Game: Andrew Aldaz (230)
Most improved averages — Men
John Vail: 134 to 159.55
Robert Castellanos: 95 to 119.26
Mike Hoblin: 146 to 163.07
League Highest Averages — Men
Mike Hoblin: 163.07
Women’s Awards
High Scratch Series: Clarinda Vail (501)
High Scratch Game: Juli Ostler (184)
High Handicap Series: Dominique Keaton (605)
High Handicap Game: Jane Gibson (219)
Most improved averages — Women
Clarinda Vail: 131 to 145.32
Michelle Castellanos: 81 to 94.36
Kathy Tally: 108 to 117.67
League Highest Averages — Women
Clarinda Vail: 146.32
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.