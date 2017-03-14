Around the Canyon: Week of March 15

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting March 15

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet March 15 at 2:30 p.m. in the Xanterra purchasing conference room, located across from Albright Training Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Tusayan Town Council meeting March 15

The Tusayan Town Council will meet March 15 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Grand Canyon Youth Bake Sale March 17

Grand Canyon Youth will hold a bake sale from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. March 17 at the Grand Canyon Village General Store. Grand Canyon Youth provides education river trips for children in grades 6-9. All proceeds from the sale will benefit this year’s trip down the San Juan River April 19-22.

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner & Movie: “Boondock Saints” March 17

On Friday, March 17 the Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer free movie and refreshments in the Multi-Purpose Room. The event starts at 5 p.m. Thefeatured movie is “Boondock Saints” (Rated R) starring Willem Dafoe, Sean Patrick Flanery and Norman Reedus. Fraternal twins set out to rid Boston of the evil men operating there while being tracked down by an FBI agent.

Flag Retirement Ceremony March 18

The Tusayan Fire Department will host a flag retirement ceremony at 9 a.m. March 18 in the parking lot. Local Eagle Scout Noah Yarnell will explain the Flag Code and formally retire any worn and tattered American flags. Flags may be dropped off at the Xanterra Human Resources front desk through March 17. A highway cleanup in Tusayan will immediately follow the ceremony.

Karaoke March 18

The Rec Center will host karaoke beginning at 8 p.m. Bring your friends and sing along.

Open Gym March 19

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close.

Page/Antelope Canyon Trip March 21

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Page/Antelope Canyon March 21. Cost is $45 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Registration open for Little League baseball and softball

Williams Little League is now accepting registrations. Mayers division registration closes March 10. T-ball and Minors registraiton closes March 18. Juniors registration closes March 25. Registration is $50 per player before Feb. 28, $60 after that date. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration in online at williamslittleleague.com. More info from williamslittleleague@gmail.com.

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA Kimber Raffle

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA is holding a raffle for a Kimber Custom II Two-Tone .45 ACP or a Kimber Micro Bel Air .380 handgun. Tickets are $20 each and only 150 tickets will be sold. To purchase a ticket, contact Kathi Nixon at (480) 688-1741 or Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974. You must be 21 years or older to purchase a ticket. Winner must comply with all state and federal regulations prior to taking posession of the gun. The raffle will be held once all tickets have been sold.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.