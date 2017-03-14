Celebrating with style: Connie Hiemenz celebrates her 70th

Jump to content
Photo by Wendy Howell.
Connie Hiemenz celebrates her 70th birthday March 14.
Connie Hiemenz celebrates her 70th birthday at the Williams-Grand Canyon News office March 13. Hiemenz has worked for the paper for 20 years. She is always the first to volunteer for an event and is always happy to help in the community.
Photo by Wendy Howell
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Contents of this site are © Copyright 2017 Grand Canyon News and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.