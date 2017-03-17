Rangers recover body below Mather Point

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – On March 14, at 4:17 pm, a call was received reporting a visitor had fallen from the rim of the canyon, west of Mather Point.

Park rangers responded to the incident and requested the park helicopter respond as well. Staff on the helicopter were able to locate the body of Gom Dang, 30, of Ankeny, Indiana approximately 280 feet below the rim. Because of the time of day, rangers suspended the operation until morning, when they recovered the body via a helicopter long line.

An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No further information is available at this time.