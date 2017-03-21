Around the Canyon: Week of March 22

Grand Canyon School Family Night and Science Fair March 22

Grand Canyon School will host its annual Family Night and Science Fair beginning at 4:30 p.m. March 22 at the school.

March Madness Viewing March 23-26

Grand Canyon Rec Center will show March Madness tournament games throughout the day. Everyone is invited to watch and support your favorite team.

Friday Night Flix: “Passengers” March 24

On March 24, the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at noon. This week’s feature is “Passengers” (Rated G) starring Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt and Michael Sheen. A spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet and transporting thousands of people has a malfunction in its sleep chambers. As a result, two passengers are awakened 90 years early. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Cliff Castle Casino trip March 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to the Cliff Castle Casino March 25. Cost is $20 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Open Gym March 26

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close.

Flagstaff shopping trip March 27

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Feb. 9. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Grand Canyon School PTA Meeting March 28

The Grand Canyon PTA will meet at 6 p.m. March 28 in Board Room 405.

Las Vegas Excursion March 29-31

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a three-day excursion to Las Vegas March 29-31. Cost is $150 per person and includes hotel accommodations. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Wildland-Urban Interface and Firewise Summit March 29-30

The second annual Arizona Wildland-Urban Interface and Firewise Summit will take place March 29-30 at the Doubletree by Hilton in Flagstaff. There is no registration cost. The two day summit will help equip homeowners, firefighters and wildland firefighters with information to reduce loss and increase safety in their communities. More information is available at dffm.az.gov/newsroom/currentevents.

Registration open for Little League baseball and softball

Williams Little League is now accepting registrations. Mayers division registration closes March 10. T-ball and Minors registraiton closes March 18. Juniors registration closes March 25. Registration is $60 per player. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration in online at williamslittleleague.com. More info from williamslittleleague@gmail.com.

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA Kimber Raffle

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA is holding a raffle for a Kimber Custom II Two-Tone .45 ACP or a Kimber Micro Bel Air .380 handgun. Tickets are $20 each and only 150 tickets will be sold. To purchase a ticket, contact Kathi Nixon at (480) 688-1741 or Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974. You must be 21 years or older to purchase a ticket. Winner must comply with all state and federal regulations prior to taking posession of the gun. The raffle will be held once all tickets have been sold.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.