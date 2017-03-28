Around the Canyon: Week of March 29

***The Rec Center will be open until midnight every day beginning April 1***

Friday Night Flix: “Live by Night” March 31

On March 31, the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Passengers” (Rated R) Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning and Brendan Gleeson. A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the Prohibition era, facing off against the competition and the Ku Klux Klan. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

New Mexico Military Institute bands performance at Grand Canyon High School April 1

The New Mexico Military Institute will give a free performance at 7 p.m April 1 in the Grand Canyon School MPR. The performance will feature the choir, regimental band, jazz ensemble and the Goss rifle drill team.

Whitehorse High School Concert Band April 1

The Whitehorse High School Concert Band will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. April 1 at Shrine of the Ages.

Open Gym April 2

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close.

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting April 5

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet April 5 at 2:30 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Tusayan Town Council meeting April 5

The Tusayan Town Council will meet April 5 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA Kimber Raffle

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA is holding a raffle for a Kimber Custom II Two-Tone .45 ACP or a Kimber Micro Bel Air .380 handgun. Tickets are $20 each and only 150 tickets will be sold. To purchase a ticket, contact Kathi Nixon at (480) 688-1741 or Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974. You must be 21 years or older to purchase a ticket. Winner must comply with all state and federal regulations prior to taking posession of the gun. The raffle will be held once all tickets have been sold.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center, 2 Mohave Street Grand Canyon.