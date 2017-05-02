Around the Canyon: Week of May 3

APS Electrical Safety seminar May 3

APS and the Tusayan Fire DEpartment will host an electrical safety seminar from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the fire department. The seminar will demonstrate a variety of electrical equipment, including uses and potential hazards. This event is free and open to all community residents. RSVP to Greg Brush at (928) 638-3473.

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting May 3

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet May 3 at 2:30 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Tusayan Town Council meeting May 3

The Tusayan Town Council will meet May 3 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Flagstaff shopping trip May 4

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Feb. 9. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Star Wars party May 5

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a Star Wars themed party at 6 p.m. May 5 prior to a showing of the movie. This event is free and open to the public.

Friday Night Flix: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” May 5

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (Rated PG-13) starring Felicity Jones, Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk. The Rebel Alliance makes a risky move to steal the plans for the Death Star, setting up the epic saga to follow. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Ultimate Frisbee May 7

The Rec Center will host ultimate frisbee beginning at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to play.

Open Gym May 7

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close.

Health benefits enrollment assistance May 8

North Country HealthCare will offer free aaplication and enrollment assistance at the Grand Canyon Clinic for various government programs, including ACCCHS, KidsCare, Health Insurance Marketplace and SNAP. Call (928) 638-2551 for an appointment.

Page & Antelope Canyon Trip May 8

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Antelope Canyon and Page April 10. Cost is $45 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Grand Canyon School kindergarten preview day May 8

Grand Canyon Elementary School will be hosting a Kindergarten Preview Day on Monday May 8th from 10 a.m. to noon in room 101. Come to meet the teacher, see the classroom in action, tour the school and get your registration questions answered. More information can be found by calling 928-638-2461.

HeartSaver CPR class May 8

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a free HeartSaver CPR class on site at 10 a.m. Please RSVP to pyrobooter@aol.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Pool tournament May 9

Everyone is invited to participate in a pool tournament May 9 at 8 p.m. in the Rec Center. Please sign up ahead of time.

Grand Canyon School spring band concert May 11

The Grand Canyon middle and high school bands will perform their annual spring concert at 7 p.m. May 11 in the school’s multipurpose room. The Middle School Concert Band will be playing a John Williams themed concert featuring music from Jurassic Park, Jaws, Indiana Jones, and Star Wars. The High School Jazz Band will play music from the Swing Era to Bebop to Cool Jazz. This event is free and open to the public.

AYSO Soccer registration open

Youth ages four to 18 are encouraged to sign up for the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) season that runs from June 11 - Sept. 3. Register at www.eAYSO.org.

Registration open for Balls for Dogs golf tournament

Save-Meant-to-Rescue’s annual fundraising golf touranment is coming May 20. Registration is now open. The $75 fee includes lunch. Call Robynn Eckell for more information at (928) 635-4726.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA Raffle

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA is holding a raffle for a Kimber Custom II Two-Tone .45 ACP or a Kimber Micro Bel Air .380 handgun. Tickets are $20 each and only 150 tickets will be sold. To purchase a ticket, contact Kathi Nixon at (480) 688-1741 or Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974. You must be 21 years or older to purchase a ticket. Winner must comply with all state and federal regulations prior to taking posession of the gun. The raffle will be held once all tickets have been sold.

Grand Canyon Association seeking host families for Celebration of Art participants

Grand Canyon Associaitions is looking for volunteers to be host families for artists participating in the 2017 Celebration of Art. Visiting artists will need accommodations Sept. 8-17. Most will leave before sunrise and return after sunrise. Hosts are not obligated to provide meals but may do so if they wish. More information is available by contacting Heather Peeters at (928) 638-7156.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.