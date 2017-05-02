Forest Service Road 302 on Tusayan Ranger District undergoing maintenance, repairs

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A contractor working for the Kaibab National Forest began a road maintenance project this week on Forest Road 302 on the Tusayan Ranger District in order to ensure the popular route continues to meet Forest Service road standards.

The contractor is using heavy equipment to haul gravel from Dillman Pit, located about nine miles southeast of the project location, to FR 302 where it is then being spread across the roadway to improve surface conditions. The section of FR 302 receiving this maintenance work begins at the intersection of Highway 64 south of Tusayan and continues about five and a half miles to the intersection of FR 688.

Forest Service road engineers expect the road maintenance work to continue for about five weeks and likely be complete by the end of May. While the road will not be closed during the project, motorists can expect delays and should exercise caution while traveling through the area due to varying road conditions and the presence of heavy equipment.

FR 302 is used frequently by Kaibab National Forest visitors to access camping, hunting and other recreational opportunities. Forest managers recommend using FR 688 as an alternate route during the duration of the FR 302 maintenance project in order to bypass delays and dusty conditions. Forest visitors seeking a spot for dispersed camping are also encouraged to consider other routes on the Tusayan Ranger District given the likelihood of dust and noise near the project area.

Forest Service engineers regularly evaluate and monitor road conditions across the forest to determine priorities for work. FR 302 has been in need of maintenance for some time, and forest managers expect visitors to have an improved experience once the current project is complete.