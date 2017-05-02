North Kaibab Trail reopens to foot traffic; delays likely as trail crews continue work

Williams-Grand Canyon News



GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The North Kaibab Trail is now open to foot traffic. On March 27, Grand Canyon National Park began daily closures of the North Kaibab Trail at Redwall Bridge so crews could safely remove debris from a storm-caused rockslide.

The rockslide site is now stabilized and the trail is open. However, the Grand Canyon trail crew is repairing additional sections of the trail and temporary delays are possible. Trail users should pay attention to directions from trail crew members.

The footbridge to Ribbon Falls remains closed. The bridge, which crosses Bright Angel Creek, sustained damage making it impassable to foot traffic. There is currently no timeline for when it will be repaired.

Rangers remind hikers and backpackers to plan ahead and check at a visitor center or the Backcountry Information Center for updates. For additional information about trail access and permits, call the Backcountry Information Center at 928-638-7875.