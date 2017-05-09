Around the Canyon: Week of May 10

Grand Canyon School spring band concert May 11

The Grand Canyon middle and high school bands will perform their annual spring concert at 7 p.m. May 11 in the school’s multipurpose room. The Middle School Concert Band will be playing a John Williams themed concert featuring music from Jurassic Park, Jaws, Indiana Jones, and Star Wars. The High School Jazz Band will play music from the Swing Era to Bebop to Cool Jazz. This event is free and open to the public.

Friday Night Flix: “La La Land” May 12

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “La La Land” (Rated PG-13) starring Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Rosemarie DeWitt. A jazz pianist falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Lions Club Rummage Sale May 13

The Grand Canyon Lions Club will host a rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Grand Canyon School multipurpose room.

Community Yard Sale May 13

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host the second Saturday yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon.

Flagstaff shopping trip May 13

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff May 13. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Family Matinee: “A Dog’s Purpose” May 13

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free family movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at noon. This week’s matinee is “A Dog’s Purpose” (Rated PG) starring Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid and Peggy Lipton. A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several lifetimes and owners. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served.

Mother’s Day Social May 14

The Rec Center will host a Mother’s Day social beginning at 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Open Gym May 14

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close.

Sedona Day Trip May 16

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Sedona May 16. Cost is $20 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Grand Canyon School PTA meeting May 16

The Grand Canyon School PTA will meet at 6:15 p.m. in room 405. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Tusayan food bank distribution May 17

The Tusayan Food Bank will be distributing food supplies from noon-3 p.m. at the Stilo Development Group office next to Sophie’s Mexican Kitchen. Valid photo ID is required to receive a food box.

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting May 17

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet May 17 at 2:30 p.m. at Xanterra purchasing conference room across from Albright Training Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Tusayan Town Council meeting May 17

The Tusayan Town Council will meet May 3 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Table tennis tournament May 17

Everyone is invited to participate in a table tennis tournament March 9 at 8 p.m. in the Rec Center. Please sign up prior to the tournament.

Girls on the Run seeking coaches and assistants

Girls on ther Run, a non-profit program that addresses fitness, self-esteem and goal-setting in young girls, is seeking coaches and asstant coaches for the 2017 season. Coaches must be female, at least 21-years-old, CPR and First Aid certified and be willing to commit around six hours per week for 10 weeks. Assistant coaches must be at least 18-years-old, male or female, and be CPR and First Aid certified. All potential coaches must complete a background check. More information is available by contacting Marney Babbitt at (928) 522-9452 or marney.babbitt@girlsontherun.org.

Grand Canyon community softball league now forming

Registration is open for the 2017 Grand Canyon community softball league. Cost is $200 per team and registration packets are available at the Rec Center. Registration deadline is May 22. Games will be held Monday - Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. The league is also seeking umpires with a knowledge of softball or baseball for $10 per game. More information is available by contacting Ryan Schaan at (928) 638-3389 or rschaan@xanterra.com.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Zumba with Haley

Zumba with Haley is a free dance class. Zumba meets at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Zumba is a Latin inspired dance fitness program. Participants should bring exercise clothes and water.