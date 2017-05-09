Game and Fish now accepting applications for fall hunt

Mail 2017 fall hunt-draw permit applications to: Arizona Game and Fish Department Attn: Drawing Section P.O. Box 74020 Phoenix, AZ 85087

Mail low-density elk hunt permit applications to: Arizona Game and Fish Department Attn: Draw/First Come 5000 W. Carefree Highway Phoenix, AZ 85086 Allow 10-15 days to receive permits by mail

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is now accepting paper applications for 2017 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and pheasant.

The draw takes place the second Tuesday in June — all applications and fees must be submitted prior to 11:59 p.m. June 13. Postmarks do not count. The online application service for the draw is expected to be available in early to mid-May.

According to AZGFD, applications are processed through a random number generating program three times. The first pass applies to accumulated bonus points; points, or extra numbers, are awarded for hunter loyalty programs, completion of hunter education, and other activities. Applications are scanned for first and second choice permits, and if enough permits are available for all persons named on the application, tags are granted.

Twenty percent of the big game tags will be awarded in this way, with a 10 percent non-resident cap. Next, random numbers will be reassigned to each remaining application, which will be processed twice more; once through a first-second choice pass, then through a third-fourth-fifth choice pass, until all tags are awarded. Anyone who submits an application but is not successful in the draw will receive a refund of fees paid. If any tags remain after all draw applications are processed, they will be made available to the public on a first come-first-served basis.

AZGFD encourages hunters to open a free AZGFD customer portal account. The portal allows customers to create a secure account from which they can manage and view contact information, license and draw results history and bonus points. The portal account also provides access to online license purchases and hunt draw applications.

In addition to permits for fall hunts, the department also has around 600 permit tags available for the 2017 minimal occurrence zone/low-density elk hunt in game management units 12A, 12B, 13A and 13B.

These four units combined have an extremely low-density elk population — an estimated 40 to 50 total animals. AZGFD is specifically managing these units for wildlife values other than elk, and an established population is not desirable. The intent of this particular hunt is to eliminate the elk population in these areas.

Those who purchase one of these hunt permit-tags should be aware that because of extremely low densities, hunt success likely will be less than 5 percent. Only those who did not receive an elk hunt permit-tag in the recent random draw may buy one of these hunt permit-tags. Bonus points are not affected when purchasing a hunt permit-tag through the first-come, first-served process.

The fee for these permit tags is $48, which includes a $13 non-refundable application fee. A non-resident hunt permit tag is $50, which includes a $15 non-refundable application fee. Hunt dates are May 1-Oct. 12, and Oct. 27-Dec. 31, 2017. A bull or cow elk may be harvested.