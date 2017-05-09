Grand Canyon students inducted into National Honor Society

Back row: Instructor Brad Houston, Mariela Montano, Valeria Romero, Monica Dimas-Gonzalez, Emma Perkins, Pearce, Savannah Perkins and Hartigan. Front row: Israel Herrera, Travis Moreno and Cale Wisher.

Photo/Cyndi Moreno

Back row: Instructor Brad Houston, Mariela Montano, Valeria Romero, Monica Dimas-Gonzalez, Emma Perkins, Pearce, Savannah Perkins and Hartigan. Front row: Israel Herrera, Travis Moreno and Cale Wisher.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: May 9, 2017 10:17 a.m.

    • Seven Grand Canyon students were recently inducted into the National Honor Society by last year’s inductees Kylie Hartigan, Savannah Perkins and Kyla Pearce.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.