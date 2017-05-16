Around the Canyon: Week of May 17

Tusayan food bank distribution May 17

The Tusayan Food Bank will distribute food supplies from noon-3 p.m. at the Stilo Development Group office next to Sophie’s Mexican Kitchen. Valid photo ID is required to receive a food box.

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting May 17

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet May 17 at 2:30 p.m. at Xanterra purchasing conference room across from Albright Training Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Tusayan Town Council meeting May 17

The Tusayan Town Council will meet May 3 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Table tennis tournament May 17

Everyone is invited to participate in a table tennis tournament March 9 at 8 p.m. in the Rec Center. Please sign up prior to the tournament.

Twin Arrows Casino trip May 19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to the Twin Arrows Casino Resort Feb. 25. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Friday Night Flix: “Gold” May 19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Gold” (Rated R) starring Matthew McConaughey, Edgar Ramírez and Bryce Dallas Howard. Kenny Wells, a prospector desperate for a lucky break, teams up with a similarly eager geologist and sets off on a journey to find gold in the uncharted jungle of Indonesia. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Karaoke May 20

The Rec Center will host karaoke beginning at 8 p.m. Bring your friends and sing along.

Open Gym May 21

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close.

Ultimate Frisbee May 21

The Rec Center will host ultimate frisbee beginning at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to play.

Flagstaff and Walnut Canyon Trip May 22

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Flagstaff and Walnut Canyon May 22. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Health benefits enrollment assistance May 22

North Country HealthCare will offer free aaplication and enrollment assistance at the Grand Canyon Clinic for various government programs, including ACCCHS, KidsCare, Health Insurance Marketplace and SNAP. Call (928) 638-2551 for an appointment.

Girls on the Run seeking coaches and assistants

Girls on ther Run, a non-profit program that addresses fitness, self-esteem and goal-setting in young girls, is seeking coaches and asstant coaches for the 2017 season.

Coaches must be female, at least 21-years-old, CPR and First Aid certified and be willing to commit around six hours per week for 10 weeks. Assistant coaches must be at least 18-years-old, male or female, and be CPR and First Aid certified.

All potential coaches must complete a background check. More information is available by contacting Marney Babbitt at (928) 522-9452 or marney.babbitt@girlsontherun.org.

Grand Canyon community softball league now forming

Registration is open for the 2017 Grand Canyon community softball league. Cost is $200 per team and registration packets are available at the Rec Center. Registration deadline is May 22. Games will be held Monday — Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. The league is also seeking umpires with a knowledge of softball or baseball for $10 per game. More information is available by contacting Ryan Schaan at (928) 638-3389 or rschaan@xanterra.com.

W.A.A.G low cost spay and neuter

The W.A.A.G program provides transportation and pre/post surgery care for cats and dogs. More information is available by calling W.A.A.G at (928) 635-2595.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Zumba with Haley

Zumba with Haley is a free dance class. Zumba meets at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Zumba is a Latin inspired dance fitness program. Participants should bring exercise clothes and water.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.