Camping out, pitching in: fifth graders "Leave No Trace" at Mather Campground

Grand Canyon fifth graders enjoyed a camp out at Mather Campgrounds while doing their part to help keep Grand Canyon National Park trash-free. The campers completed an astronomy unit by studying the night sky over the Canyon. The students also made posters and performed a song for other guests, reminding them to 'Leave No Trace.'
