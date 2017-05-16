Northern Arizona land managers to host listening session May 25

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — As the value, management and use of public lands continues to be a national talking point, federal land managers in northern Arizona are seeking public comments about Coconino County’s own natural treasures.

Federal land managers, in partnership with the Museum of Northern Arizona, will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. May 25 in Branigar Hall. This event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required by calling (928) 774-5213 or signing up online at www.musnaz.org.

Representatives from the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), National Park Service (NPS) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will provide information about their agencies and join the public in a community conversation as part of an ongoing effort to connect with local community members and hear first-hand what people value about their public lands.

The following representatives will be available to speak about their organizations and the challenges and opportunities associated with the lands they manage:

Coconino National Forest Supervisor Laura Jo West, Kaibab National Forest Supervisor Heather Provencio, Flagstaff Area National Monuments Superintendent Kayci Cook Collins, Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Chris Lehnertz, and BLM Phoenix District Manager Leon Thomas.

After the initial remarks, land managers will host separate round table discussions, so attendees can learn about and offer comments on specific areas.



The meeting will wrap up with closing remarks from each of the hosts.