Obituary: Christian H. Morchak

Christian Morchak (December 23, 1959 — May 8, 2017).

Christian H. Morchak 57, of Craig, Arizona, passed May 8th, 2017. Chris was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, Dec. 23, 1959 to Myla Mae Morchak formerly of Show Low, AZ. He worked as a trail guide through Phantom Ranch in the Grand Canyon. Shortly after he began a long career in the food industry, where he worked to improve a multitude of food facilities.

Chris ended his career doing something he loved, being outdoors. He leaves behind his A-Team with CC Enterprises as a flagger. He was passionate about his work and his family. He also leaves behind a loving wife (Denise Morchak), three beautiful daughters (Ashley, Amanda, and Angie Morchak) and a sweet granddaughter (JoLynn Morchak).



Memorial services will be held at the Journey Church May, 17th at 4:30 p.m.





For more information about memorial services contact, Amanda Morchak at (970) 620-6396













































































