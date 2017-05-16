Out of the Past: Paleontologists explore Grand Canyon's fossil record

Grand Canyon National Park paleontologists Dr. David White (left) and Dr. John Merriam (right) take a break from their work at the the Cedar Ridge Fossil Quarry near South Kaibab Trail circa 1927.
