Sheriff’s office investigating possible suicide at Horseshoe Bend near Page

PAGE, Ariz. — The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating the death of a Scottsdale, Arizona, man at a tourist attraction about five miles south of Page, Arizona.

Around 9 a.m. May, 7, National Park Service (NPS) rangers at Glen Canyon Dam Recreation Area located a phone and water bottle at the cliff’s edge of Horseshoe Bend and notified CCSO of the suspicious items.

Sheriff’s deputies from Page responded to the area. Deputies and rangers looked over the edge and saw what they believed could be a human body 600 to 800 feet down the cliff wall. Rangers summoned the assistance of Classic Helicopters out of Page to fly officers down into the canyon. A deputy confirmed it was the body of a deceased male.

Deputies and detectives investigated information found on the phone near the cliff edge and determined the items belonged to a 34-year male from Scottsdale. Deputies were able to locate the man’s vehicle in the parking lot of Horseshoe Bend.

Around 6:00 p.m., the Page Police Department was contacted by the subject’s girlfriend, who reported he was missing, may be in the Page area and was possibly suicidal. She said he had communicated with her around 7:30 p.m. May 6 and told her he was at Horseshoe Bend. The following morning, she found some notes in their home in Scottsdale indicating he was contemplating suicide.

The body was removed from the area by helicopter and turned over to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.