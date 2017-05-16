Sheriff’s office warns of phone scam impersonating law enforcement

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating recent reports of telephone scams in which the scammer is using the names of known law enforcement personnel to try to legitimize the scam.

The callers use different bullying techniques such claiming the victim has an outstanding warrant, citation or court date. Callers may also use scare tactics, threatening to send an officer to your home to arrest you if you do not pay immediately. One of the names being used fraudulently is Matt Figueroa, CCSO detention commander.

CCSO reminds residents that legitimate law enforcement officers will never call demanding money, payments to be made through pre-paid credit cards, or money wire transfers. Anyone receiving a call from a suspected scammer can file a police report by calling the CCSO Dispatch Center at (928) 774-4523; option one.

More information about recognizing this and other scams is available at http://www.coconino.az.gov/356/Fraud-Awareness.