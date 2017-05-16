Vacancy on GCUSD Governing Board

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Risha VanderWey is seeking applicants for appointment to the Grand Canyon Unified School District Governing Board. On May 4, one seat became vacant because of the resignation of Jennifer Allen.

Applicants must be Arizona registered voters and residents of the school district for at least one year prior to the date of appointment. Applicants or their spouses can’t be an employee of the district.

Interested parties can download the application here at http://www.coconino.az.gov/schoolboardapplication. The deadline to submit your application and all required materials is May 30 at 5 p.m. Applications can be emailed to rvanderwey@coconino.az.gov or faxed to (928) 526-1469. Applications can also be dropped off in person or mailed to: Coconino County School Superintendent, 2384 N Steves Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

An advisory committee, consisting of district residents and a current board member will be assembled to conduct interviews and advise Superintendent VanderWey on the appointments.

More information can be found by calling the Office of the Coconino County School superintendent at (928) 679-8070 or e-mailing rvanderwey@coconino.az.gov.