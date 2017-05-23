A 33-year NPS vet, artist Bruce Aiken recounts the Grand Canyon of his past and discusses potential threats to its future

As a young man fresh out of art school, New Yorker Bruce Aiken set off with $100 bucks seeking a muse and a healthy dose of adventure. He found himself at the Grand Canyon in 1970, and since that time, he has been living and breathing in the beauty at the heart of one of the world’s wonders.

“In 1970, I arrived from New York and thought I was the first person to ever see the Grand Canyon,” Aiken joked. “Little did I know that I would end up three years later living in the canyon in this amazing place.”

In 1973, Aiken began working for the National Park Service (NPS) maintaining and operating the pump and water pipeline that supplies all the water to both the North and South Rims. It was a job that allowed him to live a life few can imagine, five-and-a-half miles down the North Kaibab Trail. Bright Angel Creek flowed just a few meters from the house he lived in with his wife and three children, and his love for painting the nuances and intricacies of flowing water is evident in much of his work.

“All I wanted to do was live in the bottom of the canyon … so I could embrace it as my muse and paint,” he said. “Basically, I was three years out of art school, and I acquired this job taking care of a water plant, in the bottom of the canyon, all by myself. Don’t ask me how I pulled that off. Somehow they thought I was the man for the job.”

It was a job he enjoyed for 33 years.

Living in seclusion at Roaring Springs had its challenges, but they were challenges Aiken learned to embrace. When he finished a piece of art, he had to get it out of the canyon somehow, and NPS helicopters are not to be used for such things, he chuckled.

So he jury-rigged a pack that he could strap his paintings to and hiked them out, often leaving after sunset and hiking all night to return in the morning, or leaving at the crack of dawn to avoid the mule trains. This proved problematic or altogether impossible on windy days.

Raising his children at the bottom of the canyon was also an experience of rewards and challenges, although he said they loved growing up at Roaring Springs.

They were fond of interacting with tourists, he said, particularly via practical jokes.

“One time, they headed off down the trail, and my son was carrying a bathroom scale and had this weird thing on his belt, one of my daughters had a broom and the other one had a tire pump,” he said. “The hikers were their entertainment. Anything they could do to goof on hikers, they did it.”

They also set up a lemonade stand for hikers traversing the North Kaibab Trail. They made a good bit of money, he said, because when there’s no water for miles, hikers are relieved to see a lemonade stand in the middle of nowhere.

“Years later, after my children had gone, we had hikers coming up and knocking on our door, asking where they could find the lemonade stand,” he said.

Change has come to the Grand Canyon in Aiken’s three decades of service and observation, and the artist recently relayed some of his concerns about threats that have the potential to encroach upon the scenic wonder. From uranium mining to an invading bison herd on the North Rim, the challenges facing the Grand Canyon are mounting.

Aiken pointed to current development projects — a planned complex by Stilo Development USA near Tusayan and the controversial Escalade gondola project on the Navajo Nation near the Colorado and Little Colorado confluence — threaten to strain resources, including limited water supplies.

Aiken said he wasn’t opposed to development near the park, and he acknowledged that the Navajo Nation is in need of economic development, something they are entitled to like every other locale.

But, he said, the threat lies with the fact that such development will set a precedent for large, sprawling megastructures to be built along the rim.

“You don’t need a prop,” he said. “You go by foot, possibly by boat, but you don’t need a ride (the gondola) to see the great Grand Canyon.”

Another potential threat Aiken pointed to was uranium mining.

Aiken explained that flash flooding carries tailings from the mines into the Colorado River and into Grand Canyon National Park. He pointed out that the river also supplies water to metropolitan areas with millions of people, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Las Vegas and San Diego.

Aiken also mentioned the North Rim bison herd, which NPS is working to develop a culling plan over the next three to five years.

“Anywhere they can find a path or a crack, they’re going down into the canyon and they’re having a blast at the springs,” he said. “But they’re not native to the Grand Canyon, and this presents a problem for other species.”

Aiken ended his presentation by urging residents of Flagstaff to consider themselves stewards of the NPS mission to protect Grand Canyon.

“The mission of the park service is so critical to protecting the Grand Canyon,” he said. “We need to be diligent … we need to remind the people in Washington to fund the park service appropriately so that the layers of protection over Grand Canyon National Park are not compromised in any way.”

The presentation was sponsored by Arizona Forward, a non-profit organization for the Northern Arizona business community. Arizona Forward seeks to foster and maintain partnerships between the business community and other organizations to promote environmental sustainability.

All of Aiken’s works can be viewed at www.bruceaiken.com.