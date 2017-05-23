Around the Canyon: Week of May 24

Graduation May 26

Grand Canyon School will hold it’s 2017 graduation ceremony and eighth grade promotion beginning at 6 p.m. in McKee Amphitheater.

Friday Night Flix: “Logan” May 26

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Logan” (Rated R) starring Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart and Dafne Keen. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X somewhere on the Mexican border. However, Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are upended when a young mutant arrives, pursued by dark forces. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Open Gym May 28

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close.

Summer lunch program begins May 29

Memorial Day barbeque May 29

Grand Canyon Community Church will host a summer lunch program for community kids every Monday and Thursday from 12-1 p.m. at the Rec Center ramada. Crafts or games will also be available. More information is available from Mike Scott at (207) 229-1228.

Veterans Mobile Center coming to Grand Canyon and Tusayan June 1-2

The Veterans Mobile Center van will be in Tusayan June 1 at the fire department and Grand Canyon June 2 at the Rec Center. Services will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

The customized vehicles — which are equipped with confidential counseling space and a state of the art communication package — travel to small communities to extend the VA’s reach, especially those living in rural or remote communities.

Services available include mental health services, benefits counseling, employmnet services, VA health services counseling, veteran service compensation connection and VA healthcare enrollment services.

More information can be found by contacting Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

HeartSaver CPR class June 5

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a free HeartSaver CPR class on site at 10 a.m. June 5. Please RSVP to pyrobooter@aol.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Grand Canyon community garden now accepting plot requests

The Grand Canyon community garden is now accepting requests for space. Annual plots are $25 and are first come, first serve with priority to returning gardeners. More information is available by emailing Graciela Avila at graciela_avila@nps.gov

Girls on the Run seeking coaches and assistants

Girls on ther Run, a non-profit program that addresses fitness, self-esteem and goal-setting in young girls, is seeking coaches and asstant coaches for the 2017 season.

All potential coaches must complete a background check. More information is available by contacting Marney Babbitt at (928) 522-9452 or marney.babbitt@girlsontherun.org.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Zumba with Haley

Zumba with Haley is a free dance class. Zumba meets at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Zumba is a Latin inspired dance fitness program. Participants should bring exercise clothes and water.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.