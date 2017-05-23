Congratulations to the Grand Canyon senior class of 2017 (Photo Gallery)

Grand Canyon School seniors, 2017

Photo/Bentley Monk

Grand Canyon School seniors, 2017

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: May 23, 2017 11:18 a.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    2017 Grand Canyon Seniors

    Jose Arizmenday, Luis Ibarra de la Torre, Benjamin Ibarra Dimas, Ulliam Gallagher, Cody Goff, Kylie Hartigan, Deshon Lee, Brandon Lenz, Candy Lopez, Andrew Mann, Mariela Pizarro Montano, Gunter Morris, Jasea Pace, Kyla Pearce, Valeria Romero, Thelma Montes Valdez, Noah Yarnell and Omar Jacobo Zapata

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.