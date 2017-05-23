Congratulations to the Grand Canyon senior class of 2017 (Photo Gallery)

Photo Gallery
2017 Grand Canyon Seniors
Jose Arizmenday, Luis Ibarra de la Torre, Benjamin Ibarra Dimas, Ulliam Gallagher, Cody Goff, Kylie Hartigan, Deshon Lee, Brandon Lenz, Candy Lopez, Andrew Mann, Mariela Pizarro Montano, Gunter Morris, Jasea Pace, Kyla Pearce, Valeria Romero, Thelma Montes Valdez, Noah Yarnell and Omar Jacobo Zapata
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.