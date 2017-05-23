Rare cloud inversion fills Grand Canyon with sea of fog (Video)

https://vimeo.com/217407298
For the second time in six weeks, a sea of fog flowed through the Grand Canyon.
According the National Weather Service, the phenomenon typically happens once every several years. It occurs when a layer of cold air is trapped within the canyon, topped by a blanket of warm air. If enough moisture is available, a dense fog will form on the bottom of the canyon.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.