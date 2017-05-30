Around the Canyon: Week of May 31

LGBTQ movie night June 2

The monthly LGBTQ movie night will take place at 7 p.m. in the Science and Resource Management conference room. This event is free and open to the public.

Friday Night Flix: “The Space Between Us” June 2

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “The Space Between Us” (Rated PG-13) starring Gary Oldman, Asa Butterfield and Carla Gugino. The first human born on Mars travels to Earth for the first time, experiencing the wonders of the planet through fresh eyes. He embarks on an adventure with a street smart girl to discover how he came to be. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Flagstaff shopping trip June 3

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Feb. 9. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Open Gym/Volleyball June 4

The Rec Center will have open gym and volleyball from 5 p.m. to close.

Ultimate Frisbee June 4

The Rec Center will host ultimate frisbee beginning at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to play.

Bearizona and Williams trip June 5

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Bearizona and Williams June 5. Cost is $10 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Health benefits enrollment assistance June 5

North Country HealthCare will offer free aaplication and enrollment assistance at the Grand Canyon Clinic for various government programs, including ACCCHS, KidsCare, Health Insurance Marketplace and SNAP. Call (928) 638-2551 for an appointment.

HeartSaver CPR class June 5

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a free HeartSaver CPR class on site at 10 a.m. Please RSVP to pyrobooter@aol.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting June 7

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet June 7 at 2:30 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Table tennis tournament June 8

Everyone is invited to participate in a table tennis tournament June 8 at 8 p.m. in the Rec Center.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Zumba with Haley

Zumba with Haley is a free dance class. Zumba meets at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Zumba is a Latin inspired dance fitness program. Participants should bring exercise clothes and water.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.