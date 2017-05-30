Community resident, 25, killed in accident on Center Road

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call about a single car accident on Center Road in Grand Canyon Village around noon May 21.

According to park spokeswoman Emily Davis, Marissa Timeche, 25, of Grand Canyon, Arizona, suffered fatal injuries when the vehicle she was riding in collided with several trees.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Law enforcement rangers closed Center Road between Market Plaza Road and Lapp Loop in order to safely clear the scene and investigate the incident. The road remained closed until approximately 9 p.m.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety in coordination with the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.