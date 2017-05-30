Photo highlights: Grand Canyon students participate in bike rodeo (Photo Gallery)

A student learns proper biking hand signals from a Bright Angel Bikes staff member before taking on the obstacle course.

Erin Ford/WGCN

By Erin Ford

  • Originally Published: May 30, 2017 10:37 a.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    Grand Canyon Elementary Bike Rodeo

    Grand Canyon School third through fifth graders participated in Bright Angel Bikes’ bike rodeo May 25. Students learned about bike safety and hand signals before riding an obstacle course to test their skills. Bright Angel Bikes employees also fitted students with helmets and performed bike inspections on students’ bikes. The store also donated five bikes to be placed in a drawing for students without bikes of their own.

