Search underway for missing man at Grand Canyon National Park

Grand Canyon, Ariz. – The National Park Service is conducting a search for Michael Legus, 39, of Tooele, Utah, who was reported missing Oct. 31 by a friend.

Legus was last seen at Mather Point on the South Rim at around 12:15 p.m. Legus is described as 6 feet tall, 230 pounds, with brown/gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue Levi's jeans.

Grand Canyon rangers are searching the area and are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Michael Legus to please contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch tip line at (888) 653-0009. A missing persons investigation is on-going.